Reports: Barcelona target snubs Lionel Messi, wants Real Madrid move

Over the past few weeks, Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez had emerged as a key target for Lionel Messi and Barcelona – but the latest reports suggest that the striker is keen on joining their arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Diario Gol claims that Martinez has asked his agent to start discussions with Real Madrid’s President Florentino Perez, with the aim of seeking a move to the Santiago Bernabeu during January or during the summer transfer window at the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

The Spanish news agency further reports that Los Blancos themselves are interested in a transfer for the Argentina international, as neither Perez nor manager Zinedine Zidane are satisfied with the performance of Luka Jovic, the Serbian forward who they signed this summer.

In case you do not remember, Jovic was also a target for Barcelona before Real Madrid signed him for €60million from Eintracht Frankfurt in July. The 21-year-old has since played 11 matches under Zidane – nine in La Liga and two in the Champions League – but has scored just one goal so far.

Meanwhile, Lautaro Martinez – who joined Inter in 2018 from Racing Club for a reported transfer fee of €25million – has been in good form throughout this year. He scored some important goals for Argentina in the 2019 Copa America, and has recorded eight goals and three assists in just 16 appearances for the Nerazzurri in the ongoing season till date.