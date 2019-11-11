Reports: Neymar’s world record asking price revealed amid Barcelona, Real Madrid interest

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are both keen on renewing their interest in Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Neymar.

At the same time, Express has reported that PSG has named a world record asking price of £258million for the Brazilian.

The 27-year-old almost left the Parc des Princes earlier this summer, after openly expressing interest to leave the Parisians in favour of a return to Spain.

He even reportedly held a meeting with PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, requesting him to sanction his move back to Barcelona, who he called “home”.

However, Real Madrid were also interested in a potential sale, and that complicated matters for the winger. And eventually, he has ended up at PSG, although it will only be until the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

And all throughout the past couple of months, Thomas Tuchel and co have insisted that Neymar is not for sale despite talk of a return to the La Liga.

But Marca has insisted that the Ligue 1 defending champions are willing to let him go, if they receive an offer of £258million – £58million more than what they paid for him during the 2017 summer transfer window.

Another transfer would hence make him the most expensive footballer in the world, for a second time.