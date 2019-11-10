Reports: Manchester United ready to sign former star for £70million

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Premier League giants Manchester United are ready to agree to a £70million move for signing Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha in January.

According to The Sun, as reported by Express, Manchester United’s representatives have chosen to target Zaha because they feel he is “older and wiser than before”. In case you did not know, the 27-year-old was formerly a Red Devils star, before the club chose to offload him to Crystal Palace in 2015, for a measly transfer fee of just €3.8million.

Zaha played just four matches for Manchester United in the two years he was at the club, but at Palace, he has turned into a huge sensation – having scored 53 goals and provided 67 assists in 336 matches so far.

And now, the English news agencies have claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co are determined to sign a right winger when the transfer window reopens in January, and that they are keen on re-signing Zaha.

The Ivorian international himself had expressed interest to leave the Eagles earlier this summer, and also made Arsenal his priority destination.

But an asking price of £100million kept him out of reach of the Gunners, who eventually signed Nicolas Pepe.

Express reports that Manchester United are now hopeful they can re-sign the winger in January, as his asking price has gone down to £70million.

Crystal Palace is yet to make a final decision regarding the transfer.