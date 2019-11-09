Reports: Real Madrid turn towards UCL-winning star to solve midfield woes

Real Madrid have been in the market for a world-class midfielder since the opening of summer transfer window earlier this year. However, despite being linked with multiple players, they failed to add reinforcements to their midfield in the summer and are still on the lookout for a player who would solve their midfield woes.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was their number one target but the Premier League giants’ reluctance to lower their valuation from 200 million forced Madrid’s hands into giving up on the chase for Frenchman. They were subsequently linked with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen and Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek but despite multiple attempts, they failed to sign either of the two.

If reports from Sportsmole are to be believed, they have now turned their attention towards Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League midfielder Fabinho. Journalist Jose Luis Vergara had made the claim in August this year that the former Monaco midfielder will move to Spain in summer itself and that he will sign a five-year contract which will see him stay at the Santiago Bernabeu till 2024.

However, none of those reports turned out to be true and the Brazilian stayed put. Manager Zinedine Zidane now wants to sign him as another holding midfield option to play alongside Casemiro. Whether or not the reports turn out to be true remains to be seen.