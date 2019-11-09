Reports: Juventus ready to offer player plus cash to sign Paul Pogba in January transfer window

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was the subject of interest from both Real Madrid and Juventus all throughout the summer transfer window but the Premier League giants managed to keep hold of him. However, it looks increasingly likely that the Frenchman will be on his way out of the club next summer, if not in January transfer window.

Pogba was on top of Madrid’s agenda but the Premier League giants quoted a sum of €200 million for the Frenchman which they couldn’t match. Los Blancos weren’t ready to shell out a huge amount, especially after having signed Eden Hazard from Chelsea for €100 million.

And while Madrid have slowly distanced themselves from the Frenchman, Juventus are back in the market for him. If reports in Tuttosport are to be believed, they are ready to approach United with a player plus cash bid for their former midfielder in the upcoming January transfer window.

The report claims that the Serie A giants are ready to offer the likes of Mario Mandzukic, Emre Can, Blaise Matuidi or Daniele Rugani in exchange. It goes on to add that Pogba prefers a return to Italy as well and it will be interesting to see if United accept Juve’s offer of player plus cash.