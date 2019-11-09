Reports: Serie A giants reluctant to meet Barcelona’s valuation of star midfielder

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has been linked with a move away from the club for quite some time now with Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan believed to be the favourites to sign him up. Vidal joined Barcelona in a deal believed to be worth €18 million from Bayern Munich and has since gone on to make 64 appearances for the club.

Despite him being one of the integral parts of the side which won La Liga last season, Vidal was linked with a move to Inter in the summer transfer window. Though the 32-year-old claimed he is happy at Barcelona and wants to help the team in winning trophies, the rumours refused to die down.

“I’m happy. I came here to be successful and help the team complete its objectives of winning trophies. I came here to be an important member of the squad as I have at every other team in my career. I’m not here just to change clubs every time the transfer window opens.

“If the coach or the team tells me to leave, I’ll gladly do that. I don’t mind. But I believe I still have a lot more to give here and I want to achieve more things. I still need to lift the Champions League,” Vidal had said.

Now reports from Calciomercato have emerged that the Serie A giants have refused to meet Barcelona’s valuation of the Chilean. The report claims that the fact that Vidal is already 32 years of age has forced Inter’s hands into looking for other options.