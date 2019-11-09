Reports: Barcelona yet to find replacement for Luis Suarez, who prefers MLS move

Barcelona are on the lookout for a potential replacement for Luis Suarez, whose powers are on the decline. The Uruguayan is turning 33 next year and sooner or later, the La Liga giants will have to look out for a world-class replacement for Suarez, who has been immense for the Catalan giants.

The Uruguayan joined Barcelona from Liverpool in a deal believed to be around €80 million in 2014 and has been prolific for them all these years. In 259 appearances, he has scored 185 goals and given another 97 assists, stellar numbers by any standard.

However, if reports from ESPN are to be believed, the Catalan giants are yet to zero in on a player and with Suarez flirting with a move to the MLS, they might be left in a fix if the Uruguayan receives an offer from the United States of America. Suarez’s international teammate Nicolas Lodeiro has told ESPN that he wants a move to MLS.

“I think you need to convince Barcelona [because] he wants to come to MLS,” Lodeiro said. “He is always asking me about the league. His dream was to play for Barcelona. He’s playing at a great level and he feels comfortable there.

“Sooner or later he’ll come to MLS, though. Well, hopefully. He likes the league. He’s always asking me things about it. I think it’s only a matter of time before he’s out here.”