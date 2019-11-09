Reports: Real Madrid identify €60m-rated Paul Pogba alternative, will offer player plus cash in exchange

Real Madrid failed in their pursuit of Manchester United star Paul Pogba in the summer transfer window. The Red Devils refused to lower their valuation of €200 million and Florentino Perez had to pull out of the move. Los Blancos have now turned their attention towards other options and a 60 million-rated Ligue 1 midfielder is on their radar.

Madrid were in the market for a world-class midfielder in the summer and apart from Pogba, the likes of Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen, Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek and Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes were on their radar. However, they failed to reinforce their midfield which has forced them into continuing their search.

If reports from Don Balon are to be believed, they have identified Olympique Lyon’s Houssem Aouar as a potential alternative for Pogba. The 21-year-old is expected to cost them around €60 million, much cheaper when compared to the French World Cup-winning star.

Florentino Perez believes the attacking midfielder can grow into a good player and is thus ready to invest in him. The report claims that Madrid can offer former Lyon star Mariano Diaz in exchange for Aouar. Moreover, the Ligue 1 champions would be happy to have Diaz back in their side.