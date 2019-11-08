Reports: Arsenal chief wanted ex-Barcelona manager to replace Arsene Wenger over Unai Emery

Arsenal Head of Football Raul Sanllehi is reportedly on the lookout for a world-class manager to replace Unai Emery at the helm of affairs at the club. The Spanish tactician’s job has come under immense scrutiny and Arsenal fans want Emery sacked before things become even worse for the team.

The Premier League giants have been linked with multiple names including the likes of former Manchester United and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, former midfielder Mikel Arteta and assistant first-team coach Freddie Ljungberg have been linked with the managerial post.

However, former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique’s name has now cropped up with Sanllehi reportedly considering to get the Spaniard on board. And if reports from El Confidencial journalist Kike Marin is to be believed, Enrique was the club’s HoF’s first choice to replace Arsene Wenger but it was Emery who ended up taking the head coach position at the club.

The report also claims that Arsenal don’t want Mourinho.

