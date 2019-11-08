Reports: Liverpool willing to sell Mohamed Salah to Real Madrid & sign €250m-rated PSG superstar

In what is a pretty huge development in the European transfer market, UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool are ready to let Mohamed Salah leave for Real Madrid in order to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, if reports are to be believed. The Reds want to maintain their stature as one of the very best European sides and are thus looking at quality options to keep up their form.

In this quest, they have identified Mbappe as a player who can help them fight for titles on all fronts. However, signing the French FIFA World Cup winner won’t be straightforward as he is currently the hottest property in Europe and PSG will try their best to extract as much as they possibly can from the club signing the 20-year-old from them.

Real Madrid are also huge fans of the Frenchman and have made him one of their top targets after failing to sign his PSG teammate Neymar in the summer transfer window. But if reports from El Desmarque are to be believed, Liverpool are ready to spoil Madrid’s party and want to sign the €250 million-rated Mbappe.

However, for that they will have to sell one of their three forwards in Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino and the report claims that the Egyptian will be shown the door ultimately, with Madrid interested in the 27-year-old.