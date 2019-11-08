Reports: Florentino Perez to offer Real Madrid star to Manchester United & two more Premier League clubs in potential swap deals

Real Madrid star James Rodriguez, after being linked with a move away from Real Madrid throughout the summer transfer window, stayed put at the club and it seemed as if he’s found his way into manager Zinedine Zidane’s plans. However, an ill-timed injury might have ended his time with Los Blancos as president Florentino Perez is now looking to offload him.

The Colombia international returned from a two-year loan at Bayern Munich in the summer window and was linked with moves to Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli and Atletico Madrid. However, both the moves failed to materialise and ultimately, James was drafted into the Madrid starting XI by Zidane, starting four matches for them in La Liga.

An injury, however, halted his progress and he now looks set to be on his way to the English Premier League, if reports from El Desmarque are to be believed. With Isco making a return from injury, both Perez and Zidane want to give the Spain international a longer rope and have deemed James surplus to requirements.

The report claims that Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers are the three club Perez has offered the 28-year-old to. However, there’s another angle to the story as Real Madrid president wants the aforementioned clubs to include Paul Pogba, Christian Eriksen and Ruben Neves respectively in any potential deal for James.