Reports: Premier League club to offer Granit Xhaka way out of Arsenal in January window

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka looks set to be on his way out of the club in the upcoming January transfer window after falling out with the fans. The Switzerland international was recently stripped of his captaincy by manager Unai Emery, further confirming the fact that his days at the club are now numbered.

Xhaka was named the club captain back in September after his teammates voted for him to lead them. However, he was involved in an angry confrontation with the fans while he was being taken off during Arsenal’s encounter with Palace. His reaction to the boos in the stadium attracted a lot of criticism from the club’s fans.

And if reports from The Times are to be believed, it seems that the 27-year-old might end up staying in the Premier League as Newcastle United are looking to offer him a way out of North London. Arsenal will be willing to listen to offers from clubs in the January window but it remains to be seen whether they decide to sell him to a fellow Premier League club or not.

The Swiss midfielder has received a lot of abuse from the Arsenal supporters recently and the manager, in order to save him from further abuse, has kept him out of the squad for now. Emery had revealed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be the club captain from now on with Hector Bellerin, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil his deputies.