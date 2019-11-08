Reports: Top Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona target considering Bundesliga move

Red Bull Salzburg’s young star Erling Braut Haaland is on the wishlist of quite a few giant European clubs and is all but set to move from the Austrian side in the next summer transfer window. And reportedly, he is set for a move to Germany, snubbing clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and Juventus.

The 19-year-old striker joined Salzburg in January earlier this year from Norwegian club Molde, which was previously managed by current Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. And he has scored 23 goals in 17 matches for the club this season, seven of which have come in the UEFA Champions League.

His ruthless form in the UCL has attracted attention from the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Barcelona. However, according to reports in Sky Sports, the Norwegian might snub interest from all of the aforementioned European giants and move to RB Leipzig instead.

Both Salzburg and RB Leipzig are affiliated to the RB group, which might facilitate the youngster’s move to Bundesliga. With a host of clubs interested in Haaland’s signature, the Austrian side’s asking price is believed to be around the £80 million mark and if any of the European heavyweights wish to get him on board, they will have to act fast.