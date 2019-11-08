Reports: Barcelona identify Premier League superstar as potential replacement for Luis Suarez

Barcelona are on the lookout for a potential replacement for Luis Suarez, whose powers are on the decline. The Uruguayan is turning 33 next year and sooner or later, the La Liga giants will have to look out for a world-class replacement for Suarez, who has been immense for the Catalan giants.

The Uruguayan joined Barcelona from Liverpool in a deal believed to be around €80 million in 2014 and has been prolific for them all these years. In 259 appearances, he has scored 185 goals and given another 97 assists, stellar numbers by any standard.

However, with Suarez turning 33 in January next year and his powers diminishing, Barcelona have identified some players as his possible replacement. Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez and Red Bull Salzburg’s teenage UCL sensation Erling Braut Haaland have emerged as the players the Catalan giants have shortlisted.

According to reports in Don Balon, however, a surprise name has emerged as a potential replacement for the former Liverpool star. The report claims that Barcelona have identified Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a possible option to replace Suarez. The Arsenal forward might leave the Gunners if they fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League yet again.

The Catalan giants believe they can tempt Aubameyang to make the move and even though the 30-year-old wouldn’t be a long-term replacement, he might allow them some time to identify one.