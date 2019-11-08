Reports: Arsenal eye £22 Million rated Austrian defender for January transfer

Arsenal find themselves in a spot of bother at the moment, with the team performing poorly across all competitions. Manager Unai Emery has come under scrutiny, along with the players. In order to look for a quick fix, the Gunners are said to be eyeing an Austrian defender regarding a possible transfer in the January window.

According to a report by The Sun, Arsenal are looking to bring in Eintracht Frankfurt star, Martin Hinteregger in the upcoming January transfer window. The Austria international, who himself sealed a permanent switch to Frankfurt this summer, has been impressive in defence for the Bundesliga outfit, sparking interest from the Gunners.

The club officials are seemingly impressed by Hinteregger, especially after his performance in the five-one thrashing of Bayern Munich recently and could move ahead with a £22 Million move. However, the London outfit will have to go up against West Ham United who are also said to be following the centre back.

Arsenal did spend funds on their defence this summer by signing David Luiz and Kieren Tierney, with both players joining in the final days of the English transfer window. However, while the former has failed to impress so far, the latter has been slowly recovering from an injury and is only just making his way into the first team.