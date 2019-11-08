Reports: Barcelona star regrets Real Madrid snub as club looks to offload him next summer

Barcelona and Real Madrid have faced each other several times in the transfer market, with both sides recording their fair share of victories. The former landed one such victory recently when they beat their rivals to a star signing, who as per reports, is now regretting his decision to move to Camp Nou.

According to a report by Diario Gol, Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann is regretting rejecting Real Madrid in the past. The Frenchman signed for the Blaugrana this summer from Atletico Madrid but reports suggest that he has failed to integrate properly within the team.

The report states that Zinedine Zidane had personally asked hi compatriot to switch allegiances in the past when he was playing for Real’s city rivals Atletico. However, Griezmann chose to remain with the Rojiblancos before leaving them for Barcelona. Furthermore, the report goes on to say that the Blaugrana are looking at the French forward as only a stop-gap option and will use him as bait to lure Neymar to the club next summer.

Meanwhile, Griezmann is off to a good start on the pitch with his new team and has scored four times in ten league matches. He has formed an impressive front-three with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, as Barcelona look to beat Real Madrid to another domestic title.