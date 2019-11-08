Arsenal are in a tough phase at the moment, with the fans displeased with the team’s performances. The manager, Unai Emery, and the players have come under the radar once more, leading to some angry outbursts. Granit Xhaka was involved in one such discharge and the club has now taken a decision over his future.

According to a report by the Mirror, Arsenal have decided to sell former club captain Granit Xhaka after a row with fans. The Swiss international, who was formally appointed as the senior team’s skipper recently, was asked to step down from his position earlier this month following the incident.

The decision comes in the aftermath of the conflict between Xhaka and the Arsenal supporters, which happened during their match against Crystal Palace. The Gunners had squandered a two-goal lead and fans directed their anger towards the club captain when he was being substituted. Xhaka, in turn, reacted to the fans’ fury with his own, cupping his hand behind his ear and verbally abusing the supporters.

The Switzerland international hasn’t been a part of Arsenal’s matchday squad since and has lost his captaincy. To add further insult to injury, the club has now decided to sell him in the upcoming window, with Bundesliga clubs reportedly showing an interest in him.