Reports: Chelsea to let three players go in January to make room for new signings

Chelsea went through the entire summer transfer window without buying a single player. The Blues did so out of compulsion, with FIFA levying a ban on them for breaching rules. However, the embargo could be overturned with a CAS appeal date in sight, and the Blues are already preparing for a January spree. One which could see three players leave to make room for new signings.

According to a report by The Sun, Chelsea FC could sell three players during the winter transfer window, namely Pedro, Olivier Giroud, and Marcos Alonso. The Blues could be granted a lifeline by the Court of Arbitration for Sports with an appeal date coming up, following which they will be allowed to spend again in January 2020.

If the Blues are to bring in new players in the upcoming winter window, they will likely clear out some ‘deadwood’. Pedro, Olivier Giroud, and Marcos Alonso say the report, come firmly under that category. While Pedro and Giroud are likely to leave over a lack of game time, a poor spell of form could signal the end of Alonso’s Chelsea career too. The Spaniard looked vulnerable in the Blues’ recent four-four draw against Ajax and was replaced by Reece James at half-time.

However, Chelsea are only expected to sanction their departures if their transfer ban is lifted, allowing them to sign replacements in January. A failure in their pursuit to overturn the ban could see the trio stay at Stamford Bridge till the next summer.