Reports: Manchester United eye Spanish trio for January transfer spree

Manchester United could be set for a spending spree in the upcoming transfer windows, after yet another poor start to their season. The Red Devils are tenth on the table and have lost four league matches already. Reports now claim that they are eyeing up to three Spanish players over January moves.

According to a report by the Express, Manchester United are eyeing three Spanish players for transfer in the January window. The three players – Jose Gaya, Carlos Soler, and Ferran Torres – all play for Valencia, having graduate for the club’s academy.

The three players targeted by the Red Devils are in direct correlation to the current deficits in the first team. Gaya, who plays left-back, is being eyed as an alternative to Luke Shaw, with Brandon Willians still considered to be too young for consistent senior team action.

Carlos Soler, on the other hand, is originally is a versatile midfielder who can either play centrally or on the right-side – both areas of concern for Manchester United. Ferran Torres, the youngster of the Valencia trio, is a right-sided midfielder too but can play further forward. Torres scored his first Champions League goal for Los Che in a four-one win over Lille recently.