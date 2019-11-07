Manchester United are in distress at the moment, with the team failing to impress in the Premier League. The Red Devils are currently tenth in the league table and have already lost four times this season. And now, their season could be further affected with one star considering a move away in January over a growing Euro 2020 concern.

According to a report by the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United star Nemanja Matic is said to be pondering his future at the club. The Serbian international has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and is now looking for a way out, with the 2020 European Championship on the horizon.

The ex-Chelsea man has played rarely for the Red Devils this season, and is currently the fourth-choice central midfielder, behind Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, and Fred. Meanwhile, Inter Milan and AC Milan are said to be interested in his services and could make a move in the upcoming January window.

Matic’s Serbia are currently locked in a fierce battle against Portugal in their European qualifiers group. They are third in the table with ten points from six matches, one behind the Euro 2016 champions and having played the same number of matches. They next face Luxembourg, and an already qualified Ukraine, in their upcoming qualifiers.