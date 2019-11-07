Barcelona are constantly surveilling across the globe for potential transfer targets. The Blaugrana, in recent years, have taken up a similar ‘Galactico’ approach as their rivals Real Madrid and thus target ‘big’ players. One such player was recently scouted by the club, who will have to fight off Manchester United for his signature.

According to a report by Sport, Barcelona sent scouts to keep an eye on Bayer Leverkusen star, Kai Havertz, in their recent Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid. The German international was on the pitch till minute eighty-eight, following which he was subbed off for Aleksandar Dragovic. The youngster enjoyed another successful outing with his side, who beat the Rojiblancos by two goals to one to register their first win of the 2019/10 Champions League group stage.

The report states that the Blaugrana will have to pay up to €100 Million for Havertz’s services, given his rising stock and the continent-wide interest. The Germany international is eyed by both Bayern Munich and Manchester United, along with Barcelona themselves.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants did spend big again in the summer window, as they brought in Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid. Frenkie de Jong joined as well, while Junior Firpo and Neto were brought in as squad players.