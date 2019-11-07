Transfer News |

Reports: Turkish giants hoping to sign Chelsea star on a free transfer next summer

Chelsea's Pedro celebrates against Dynamo Kiev

Chelsea have begun the season well under Frank Lampard. The Blues were restricted from signing players in the summer window, due to a transfer ban levied by FIFA. As such, several fringe players ended up committing to the club for another year. However, one such stalwart may be set for a move in the near future. 

According to a report by The Sun, Turkish giants Fenerbahce are in talks with Chelsea ace Pedro Rodriguez over a possible move. The Spaniard, who joined the Blues un 2015 from Barcelona, has just eight months left on his current contract and is not expected to sign a renewal.

Pedro has lost his place in the starting eleven under Frank Lampard, after being a key member of the team for several years. The new manager has given preference to Willian, Christian Pulisic, and Callum Hudson-Odoi instead, with the ex-Barcelona star making just three league appearances so far this season.

With just eight months remaining on his current contract, Pedro is likely to make a move in the near future. The Spanish winger has been approached by Fenerbahce, who are said to be talking to his agent regarding a possible summer move.

Furthermore, the Turkish giants could secure his signing in the January 2020 window as well, provided Chelsea get their transfer ban overturned.

