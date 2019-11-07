Reports: Turkish giants hoping to sign Chelsea star on a free transfer next summer

Chelsea have begun the season well under Frank Lampard. The Blues were restricted from signing players in the summer window, due to a transfer ban levied by FIFA. As such, several fringe players ended up committing to the club for another year. However, one such stalwart may be set for a move in the near future.

According to a report by The Sun, Turkish giants Fenerbahce are in talks with Chelsea ace Pedro Rodriguez over a possible move. The Spaniard, who joined the Blues un 2015 from Barcelona, has just eight months left on his current contract and is not expected to sign a renewal.

Pedro has lost his place in the starting eleven under Frank Lampard, after being a key member of the team for several years. The new manager has given preference to Willian, Christian Pulisic, and Callum Hudson-Odoi instead, with the ex-Barcelona star making just three league appearances so far this season.

With just eight months remaining on his current contract, Pedro is likely to make a move in the near future. The Spanish winger has been approached by Fenerbahce, who are said to be talking to his agent regarding a possible summer move.

Furthermore, the Turkish giants could secure his signing in the January 2020 window as well, provided Chelsea get their transfer ban overturned.