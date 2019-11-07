Reports: Lionel Messi’s favoured manager all set to take over Barcelona job in December

Ernesto Valverde’s time as the manager of Barcelona seems to be coming to an end now and rumours that the club are actively looking for a replacement are doing the rounds. While quite a few names have been linked with the club, River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo is believed to be one of the favourites.

Reports had emerged that Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi favours compatriot Gallardo over every other option and according to TNT Sports, he is in line to take over the reins from Valverde in December. Argentine football manager Claudio Borghi has claimed that the now-River Plate manager will take up the Barcelona job next month.

“Gallardo is going to be a coach of Barcelona in December. It’s information that one manages. Ernesto Valverde is not doing well and Marcelo is one of the best technicians in the world. (Rodolfo) D’Onofrio (River Plate President) said that Gallardo would leave only if he left office, but I know this from a direct source,” Borghi said while in conversation with CDF (via TNT Sports).

Whether or not there is any truth in this report remains to be seen but if Valverde doesn’t manage to turn things around quickly, he might get the sack from Barcelona.