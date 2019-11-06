Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals how many signings Manchester United will make in January

Manchester United are lacking goals in their current squad, and the expectation is that the Red Devils will invest in a top striker in the January transfer window.

Discussing the possibility, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that 1-2 new signings can be expected in January, provided that the right players are available.

When asked about potential January transfers, the Norwegian was initially diplomatic, but gradually gave more away.

“The priority now is to get the players fit and get to the next round. We always look at the long term with transfers, it might be none, might be one, might be two in January. It’s always the summer… you can’t really do too many big deals in January,” Solskjaer said in his pre-match press conference before United’s UEFA Europa League (UEL) clash with Partizan Belgrade.

Solskjaer demands Man Utd response as he admits defeat damages top four hopes

The English giants have been linked with the likes of Mario Mandzukic of Juventus, as well as teenage superstar Erling Braut Haaland, who was coached by Solskjaer at Molde.

But the United boss remains focused on the task at hand, and discussed his current squad in more detail.

“I think this team is improving and the longer time we get together, the more we will improve,” he continued.

“It’s not just about this competition. We’ve come through this period since the last break with some good performances and more belief.

“I can see the improvement in these kids more and more. We need the experienced lads. Paul [Pogba], we’ve got Anthony [Martial] back and hopefully we’ll have Luke [Shaw] back soon, Eric [Bailly] will be back soon.”