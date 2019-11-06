Reports: Granit Xhaka may leave Arsenal in January after being stripped of captaincy

Granit Xhaka made a whole lot of Arsenal fans angry with his gesture towards them at the Emirates Stadium against Crystal Palace, and he is facing some serious backlash for his actions.

Unai Emery announced that Xhaka had been stripped of his captaincy, and further reports from The Telegraph seem to suggest his time in North London could be coming to an end too.

The report says that Xhaka’s career could be at a crossroads and a future at Arsenal may not be a surety for the Swiss midfielder after his actions against the fans.

Xhaka no longer Arsenal captain confirms Emery

Furthermore, Emery refused to accept that Xhaka was a part of the Gunners’ long term future under him.

“I think we need to take time with him, first to protect him and also to be calm and training with us every day. But I was speaking with him this morning and also I decided he’s not one of the captains in our group and I decided that and I told him this morning,” Emery said Arsenal’s official website.

“We’re speaking a lot about that. It’s clear. There’s no more words about that. I told him and told the other captains. Then the time is giving us the next weeks and months, how we can continue with every player,” he continued.