Reports: Real Madrid striker in line for switch to Qatari side

Real Madrid may be keen to invest in more attacking options, but they may need to clear out their excess baggage first, and one of the unfortunate parties set to leave could be Mariano Diaz.

The striker has found it difficult to break into Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane’s plans for this season, and now faces the possibility of leaving the club, considering that more signings could be made.

He may not have to look further than Al Rayyan however, as AS report that the Qatari side are interested in signing the out-of-favour forward.

Al Rayyan are pushing forward in their pursuit of Al Duhail in the Qatari league, and want goals in their team to help win the domestic title. They would be ready to meet Mariano Diaz’s current two-million-euro-a-season deal if that means he leaves the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Dominican Republic-Spanish star lost his number seven shirt at the Galacticos to Eden Hazard earlier this season, and it is all but clear that his future at Los Blancos looks bleak.

Al Rayyan previously tried to sign Diego Costa from Atletico Madrid and Mario Mandzukic from Juventus, but failed to make any of the negotiations materialise into a real deal.