Reports: Real Madrid hold talks with €100m-rated midfielder who prefers them over Barcelona

Real Madrid have reportedly had discussions with Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz for a possible move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spaniard has been linked with both La Liga giants in Madrid and Barcelona and a move back to Spain looks on the cards.

Madrid have been in the market for a world-class midfielder for quite some time now. Manchester United star Paul Pogba was on top of their wishlist but the Premier League giants managed to hold on to the Frenchman. They were interested in Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen as well but Spurs, too, didn’t let their star midfielder leave for Santiago Bernabeu.

Next on president Florentino Perez’s agenda was Ajax’s UEFA Champions League hero Donny Van de Beek. The 22-year-old is supposedly set to join Madrid next summer but Perez wants to add another midfielder to the mix and has identified Ruiz as a potential signing.

According to reports by ESPN, the club’s representatives met the player in October and talks are currently ongoing. The report claims that Ruiz has his eyes fixed on a move to Real Madrid and they might have to shell out something between €80 and €100 million to get him on board.

Manchester City are rivalling both Real and Barcelona for the Spaniard’s signature.