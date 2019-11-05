Reports: PSG preparing mega contract for superstar amidst Real Madrid links

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Paris Saint Germain(PSG) are readying a huge new contract for Kylian Mbappe, in an attempt to prevent him from joining Real Madrid who are reportedly highly interested in him.

This is according to Daily Mail, who has claimed that Mbappe will be paid a yearly salary of close to £35million, if he agrees to remain with the Parisians and reject Real Madrid’s offers.

Earlier, on Tuesday, it was reported that Los Blancos have £260million at their disposal to make a move for the 20-year-old Frenchman.

The rumours surfaced after AS Monaco’s former Vice President Vadim Vasilyev revealed that the winger was close to signing for Real Madrid in 2017.

“Why did he not sign at Real Madrid? He told me: ‘Vadim, I think it’s too early’,” Vasilyev said.

“‘I’m Parisian, I do not want to leave my country like that, I want to become a great player here’.”

“I told him, ‘Kylian, you’re right’. He wants to win. And of course, the Champions League must be won for a player like that. If he wins it with Paris, it’s better.”

According to the 54-year-old, that was how Mbappe decided to snub the La Liga giants two years ago – although he is now expected to make the switch next summer.