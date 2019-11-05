Reports: Manchester United reject Serie A giants’ €15million offer for star player

Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly rejected an offer of €15million from AS Roma, for defender Chris Smalling.

Roma signed Smalling on a season-long loan deal in August, and they are now keen to make the signing permanent.

The 29-year-old started the ongoing 2019-20 season in blazing form, and is a regular name in Paulo Fonseca’s starting XI at the Stadio Olimpico. Last Wednesday, he also scored his first goal for them in a 4-0 win against Udinese.

His good form is a big blow for Manchester United, who offloaded him this summer with an aim of starting afresh and also make new signings that could take the club to greater heights. They even signed Harry Maguire from Leicester City as his replacement, for a world record transfer fee of £80million.

However, their plans seem to have backfired at the moment, with the Red Devils currently sitting at tenth place in the Premier League table, having accumulated just 13 points from the 10 games they played so far.

Roma, meanwhile, are fourth in the Serie A table, with 19 points from 10 matches.

And it is Daily Star who reports that Manchester United have rejected their bid for Smalling, as Ed Woodward, the Executive Vice Chairman of the club, wants a higher transfer fee for the England international.

The report further claims that the Red Devils have demanded €20million for him, and that Roma are yet to make a decision regarding the revised asking price.