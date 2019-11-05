Reports: Manchester United, Manchester City keeping tabs on Italian wonderkid

Manchester United and Manchester City’s rivalry has grown in recent years. The two now partake in one of the fiercest derbies in England, with both clubs vying to be at the top of the league. The two Manchester sides have often faced each other outside the pitch as well, and could do so again for one Italian wonderkid.

According to a report by FC Inter News, Manchester United and Manchester City have been keeping tabs on Inter Milan starlet, Lorenzo Pirola. The 17-year-old defender is making waves in the Inter academy and is currently representing his national team in the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Pirola is yet to make a start under new manager Antonio Conte, who has opted for Diego Godin, Stefan de Vrij, Danilo d’Ambrosio, Milan Skriniar, and Alessandro Bastoni so far. Meanwhile, the club is said to be aware of the interest in Pirola and are working on keeping him under their banner for a long time.

The young defender is currently a part of the Italy squad for the FIFA U-17 World Cup. He scored his first goal of the tournament in the Azzurri’s defeat to Paraguay in the group stage. Nonetheless, two positives early on ensured that the young Italians qualify safely for the knockout stages, where they will now face Ecuador.