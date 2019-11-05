Reports: Real Madrid ready to sign £100million-rated Manchester United target next summer

According to the latest reports, La Liga giants Real Madrid are ready to reignite their interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and will try to sign him next summer. Sancho is a key target for Manchester United as well.

It is Daily Mail who claims that Sancho’s current owners Borussia Dortmund are practically “resigned” to the ongoing 2019-20 season being his final term at the Signal Iduna Park. They have even started looking for a potential replacement, as per the English news agency’s report.

Sancho has established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe since he Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017.

He has scored 18 goals and provided 30 assists in just 69 appearances for the Bundesliga giants – 13 of those goals and 19 of those assists came in the 2018-19 season alone.

The 19-year-old has continued his good form this season as well, having recorded 4 goals and 7 assists in just 14 matches so far.

Daily Mail reports that Borussia Dortmund have already demanded an asking price of £100million for him – but thanks to interest from multiple clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid and even Paris Saint Germain (PSG), his final price is likely to go much higher than that.

Sancho himself has made it clear that he would leave Germany at the end of this season, which further points to a deal for him taking place next summer.