Reports: Manchester United eyeing £210million-rated triple transfer swoop in January

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Premier League giants Manchester United have finally revealed their top-three targets for the upcoming January transfer window.

According to Express, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sign Juventus’ Mario Mandzukic, West Ham United’s Declan Rice and Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly in January.

The Red Devils are yet to find consistency in the ongoing 2019-20 season, having won just three out of their eleven Premier League matches so far.

After winning 3-1 against Norwich City in the league and 2-1 against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup last week, they succumbed to a shameful 1-0 defeat against AFC Bournemouth this weekend.

Solskjaer is aware of the problems faced by his current squad, which is why he feels the need to sign an attacker, a midfielder and a defender during the January transfer window, as per Express‘ report.

Declan Rice is rumoured to cost them around £80million, while Koulibaly is all set to break the world record in transfer fees for a defender, with his asking price of £120million. Meanwhile, Mandzukic, who is currently enjoying his final few years of playing in top-flight football leagues, is expected to be available on a cut-price deal – somewhere between just £5million and £10million.