Real Madrid star reveals he rejected offers from Barcelona in 2017

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. said that he “followed his heart” when he signed for Los Blancos, while also rejecting numerous offers from arch-rivals Barcelona at the same time.

“I thought it was not true, I thought they were just rumours from the newspapers,” the 19-year-old said, in a recent interview with AS.

“I had proposals from Madrid and Barcelona too. My father told me that I had to choose and I had to follow my heart.”

“[It was] incredible. In Brazil there is nothing like it, it was a very special day. I was very nervous on the day of the presentation because I had to speak Spanish and I was not yet studying. In addition, Ronaldo came only for the presentation. A football legend like him!”

“I was very happy. It was one of the happiest days of my life,” he added.

“When I arrived it was very difficult because it was a change of life. I thought I was not going to get it, because it is difficult to be away from the people you love.”

“When my family arrived everything was quieter. Now I live alone.”

“[Casemiro and Marcelo] helped me a lot, since they had been through the same thing that I was going through. They always give me advice on how to do things well on and off the field,” Vinicius concluded.