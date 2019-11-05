Chelsea have done well so far this season, considering the fact that the Blues weren’t allowed to sign any new player in the summer window. The club was put under a transfer embargo due to breaching FIFA rules. However, with an appeal date in sight, the London side has now reportedly drawn up a transfer shortlist for January 2020.

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea have drawn up a five-man shortlist for the January window, in case their transfer ban gets lifted. The Blues are set to appear before the Court of Arbitration for Sport on November 20, 2019, and will hope to get their ban reduced to just one window – which they have already served.

The report states that the London outfit has marked Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Ben Chilwell Leicester City), Moussa Dembele (Lyon), Nathan Ake (Bournemouth), and Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) as transfer targets and will move for them if the embargo is lifted.

Meanwhile, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard himself admitted that he would be interested in adding to his current squad in his latest press conference.

“I’ll be very interested of course but I have no comment as such now,” Lampard said.

“I actually don’t know enough detail. It is a legal matter and I don’t know enough of the legals to even delve. But of course, I’m interested because it’s going to affect what we can do in January or not. But it is a little bit down my list to be fair because the matter in hand is Ajax tomorrow and the matter in hand then will be Crystal Palace [on Saturday]. I’m not going too far ahead with what happens. We’ll see and at that point, we’ll see how it affects us.”

Chelsea face Ajax in their fourth match of the UEFA Champions League group stage. A win against the Sutch side would see the Blues take a big step towards the knockout stage of the competition.