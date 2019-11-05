Reports: Manchester City rejects Real Madrid’s player plus cash offer for star man

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have reportedly asked Real Madrid to quit trying to sign Raheem Sterling, after it was reported that they wanted the England international in exchange for Gareth Bale.

On Monday, various sources reported that Real Madrid have tabled a £70million-plus-Gareth Bale bid for Sterling.

And on Tuesday, Daily Star reported that Manchester City’s representatives “laughed” at the proposal and described it as “absurd”.

Sterling is one of the best footballers in the world at the moment, having won back-to-back Premier League titles with City, while also helping England reach the semi-finals in both the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League.

He scored 25 goals and provided 18 assists in 51 appearances across all competitions last season, and has continued his good form this season as well, having recorded 13 goals and 5 assists in just 15 matches so far.

It is no secret that Guardiola believes that the 24-year-old winger is on his way to becoming a worthy successor for the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. As a result, he, along with City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain, has no intention of selling him.

Daily Star further claims that in the current market, Sterling would be valued at around £200million, which is why Real Madrid’s current offer of £70million and Gareth Bale is way too less in comparison.