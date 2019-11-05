Manchester City told not to sell Raheem Sterling to Real Madrid for Gareth Bale

Manchester City have been advised not to sell Raheem Sterling to Real Madrid if it means Gareth Bale would be coming to the Etihad Stadium along with a potential £70million add-on fee.

Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy believes there is no gain for City if they end up selling Sterling and receive an injury-prone Bale to replace him, even if there is extra money to be made from the deal.

“There’s absolutely no way in the world that’s happening,” Murphy told talkSPORT.

“Why would you got for that if you were [Manchester] City?

“You’ve got an injury-prone, ageing player [Bale], who’s a great player, but injury-prone and then Raheem Sterling – so essentially a player who won’t play every week and £70m.

Will Raheem Sterling be lured to La Liga? | The John Dykes Show

“They don’t need £70m, there’s nothing in it.

“The only thing in it is if Sterling wants to go. If he does City have a problem.”

He further discussed why the England International may want the challenge of a move to Los Blancos.

“If he knocks on the door and says: ‘I want out’. [But] I can’t see that happening.

“He might have aspirations to play abroad but [Real] Madrid are struggling.

“It’s tight at the top of La Liga but they’re not flying in the Champions League at all. They only got their first win in round three.”