Former Real Madrid boss urges Max Allegri to replace Solskjaer at Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been unable to trigger a transformation at Manchester United despite promising signs in his first few months of management. With the Red Devils struggling to survive in the Premier League, his job hangs by a thread.

Among the candidates in line to replace him is former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri, who is also linked with the Bayern Munich job after the Bavarians parted ways with Niko Kovac.

However, former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello has urged his compatriot to bide his time and wait for the United job to present itself.

“He’d be a good fit at Bayern Munich, although I don’t know how welcome Italians are in Germany after Ancelotti,” Capello told Radio Anch’io Sport.

“England’s exciting, there’s the possibility of working well and the Premier League is a championship that enriches you. If I was Allegri, I’d go to Manchester.”

Jose Mourinho is another option for Bayern Munich to appoint, with the Portuguese out of a coaching job since being sacked by United back in December.

Meanwhile, Manchester United just might prefer the experience and class of someone like Allegri, whose resume speaks for itself with five Serie A titles, four Coppa Italias and two Italian Super Cups in just five seasons at the Bianconeri.