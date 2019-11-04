It has been understood that Jose Mourinho rejected the signing of Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane and Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Marco Verratti, while he was still the manager of Manchester United last season.

Manchester Evening News claims that Ed Woodward, Manchester United’s executive Vice Chairman approached Mourinho with a proposal to try and sign Varane and Verratti during the summer transfer window in 2018, but “The Special One” did not even consider Woodward’s idea as he was opinion that it was quite difficult to land either player, despite being ready to offer a collective transfer fee of £200million for both players.

Afterwards, Mourinho signed Fred for £52million from Shakhtar Donestk and proposed the signing of Harry Maguire from Leicester City, Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli or Toby Alderwiereld from Tottenham Hotspur, but Woodward rejected each of those proposals.

A year later, Maguire joined United for a world record transfer fee of £80million, and Koulibaly is one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s key targets for next summer.

It was in December 2018, that Manchester United sacked Mourinho, offering the role to Solskjaer instead – albeit on a temporary basis in the beginning.

On 27 March 2019, the former United forward was appointed the club’s permanent manager – and he continues as their boss to this date.