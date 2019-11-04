Reports: Chelsea plotting summer move for £70million-rated Manchester United target

Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly entered the race for Olympique Lyonnais star Moussa Dembele, according to reports. Dembele is also a key target for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It is Daily Mail who reports that Chelsea are exploring a move for the former Celtic striker next summer, amidst interest from the Red Devils.

Earlier on Saturday, he was watched by a scout from Manchester United as he scored for Lyon, in a Ligue 1 clash against Toulouse – and that confirmed the fact that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to sign him. Daily Mail further claims that United view Dembele as a good option for the January window as they look to improve their forward options.

However, Lyon are likely to reject all deals for the forward, instead choosing to wait until next summer so as to maximise his value.

Meanwhile, Dembele himself is reportedly not keen on a move during the upcoming winter transfer window, as he has settled at his club under their new manager Rudi Garcia.

In case you do not remember, Chelsea are currently facing a season-long transfer ban imposed on them by FIFA, which means that they would be able to sign new players only next July.

That being said, if Lyon waits until the end of the ongoing season before planning to sell Dembele, it would help Chelsea as they will be able to compete against the Red Devils in the race for his signature.