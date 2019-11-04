According to reports, Real Madrid are interested in signing Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah, and have tabled an offer of €130million for the star winger.

It is Don Balon – who reports via Goal – that Gareth Bale is apparently all set to leave Real Madrid in January, which is why Salah is being monitored as his potential replacement.

The Egyptian winger has scored five goals in 10 Premier League matches so far this season, and another three goals in three appearances in the 2019-20 Champions League as well. It goes without saying that he was also a key component in the Liverpool side that lifted the Champions League last season – Salah also scored one of Liverpool’s goals in the final against Tottenham Hotspur.

Currently aged 27, the former Chelsea and AS Roma star has four more years left in his current contract at Anfield, which is why he has a fairly high market value right now. Gareth Bale, on the other hand, has three more years left in his Real Madrid contract – but manager Zinedine Zidane appears keen to offload him as doing so would free up a sizeable portion of the club’s wage budget.

However, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will allow the transfer of one of his most important players. Previously, he had made it clear that he hopes to keep Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk until the end of their current contracts with the club.