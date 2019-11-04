Reports: Real Madrid ready to exchange wantaway star and £30million for Premier League winner

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Real Madrid have planned a January move for Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, who will be brought to the Santiago Bernabeu in exchange for Gareth Bale and £30million in transfer fees.

It is Sky Sports – via Daily Mail – who reports that Real Madrid have made Sterling a priority signing and that the club scouts will travel to watch him on his upcoming England duty in November.

At the same time, Gareth Bale has expressed interest to leave Real Madrid in January, but as of now, it remains unclear if Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola would be interested in the Welshman.

Bale has three more years left in his current contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, and is also one of the highest earners at the club – which means that if he leaves, a sizeable portion of Los Blancos‘ wage budget would be freed, allowing them to accommodate new signings.

Meanwhile, Sterling has evolved a lot under Guardiola at the Etihad, and is no longer the inconsistent player he once was, while playing for Liverpool until a few years ago.

Earlier during the summer, it was reported that the 24-year-old England star himself is keen on a move to Spain, amidst interest from Zinedine Zidane and co.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester City will agree to the transfer in January.