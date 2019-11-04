Reports: Lionel Messi ‘fed up’ of three Barcelona stars, wants them sold in January

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi is “fed up” of three of his teammates – Ousmane Dembele, Sergi Roberto and Nelson Semedo – and that he wants the club to part ways with them during the upcoming January transfer window.

It is Don Balon who reports that Messi has apparently identified these three players as one of the major reasons for the club’s ongoing poor run of form. In case you missed it, the Blaugrana were defeated 3-1 by La Liga side Levante last weekend, and they almost surrendered their position at the top of the table to league leaders Real Madrid.

The Spanish news agency further adds that Messi wants the club to win the Champions League at all costs this season, and that he will never be able to realize his dream with the current squad at the Camp Nou. Of late, Dembele has often caused headaches to manager Ernesto Valverde and co. with his disciplinary issues, while Roberto and Semedo have suffered from a serious dip in form over the past few months.