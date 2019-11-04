Reports: Manchester United to battle Tottenham for talented goalkeeper

The transfer links continue to persist year long, despite the actual window being opened for just three months. Manchester United are a team who are constantly linked with players all across the globe. A recent report has linked with a talented goalkeeper, for whose services they will face competition from league rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.

According to De Telegraaf, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Ajax goalkeeper, Andre Onana. The Cameroonian shot-stopper moved to Amsterdam in 2015 from Barcelona and has made the number one position in the first team his own.

The report states that Ajax would be willing to accept an offer in the range of €40 to €50 Million for their star player, despite goalkeepers fetching higher fees in the past. One such custodian is Chelsea’s Kepa Arriabalaga, who will go face-to-face with Onana in their Champions League match-up midweek.

Meanwhile, Onana is said to have rejected both Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain in the past window. PSG, however, remain interested in his services despite signing three new goalkeepers in the summer window of 2019.

Apart from Onana, Ajax could also end up losing Hakim Ziyech and Donny van de Beek in the upcoming transfer windows. The trio were a key part of the squad that reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League 2018/19 but have remained at the club this season.