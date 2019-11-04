Barcelona starlet threatens to quit amidst interest from UCL finalists

Barcelona starlet Riqui Puig has threatened that he would leave the club during the January transfer window, should he not get any opportunities with the first team during the following gameweeks.

In a recent interview with Mundo Deportivo, the 20-year-old midfielder explained that he would have to make a decision regarding his future, if he does not get enough playing time with the senior team.

“No, [I won’t leave in January] in theory, no, but we will see,” Puig said.

“I haven’t closed the door [on the possibility of an exit], but it is true that I would like to have more minutes [with the senior side].”

“There are a lot of players [in midfield] and it is hard for me to have those minutes, and if I don’t have them then I will have a decision to make.”

“I am not training so much with the first team this season. Last year I was practically a part of the first team; I trained with them and I went down to play with [Barcelona] B.”

“But these are things [you have to deal with in] football and you have to play with your feet on the ground.”

“I have to get minutes and experience and I am lucky that [with the B team] I almost always play,” he further added, before concluding:

“It is hard, because last year I was part of the first team and this year I am not participating so much.”

Quotes via Marca.