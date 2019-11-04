Reports: Serie A giants plotting double swoop of Real Madrid stars in January

According to reports, Serie A giants AC Milan are planning to sign two Real Madrid stars in January – Brahim Diaz and Vinicius Jr. Both players are currently not a part of manager Zinedine Zidane’s plans at the Santiago Bernabeu, and have lately been considering leaving the club as well.

Earlier last week, it was reported that AC Milan’s owners Elliott Management are ready to bring in new players during the winter transfer window so as to improve the squad depth, after a disappointing start to the 2019-20 season which has consisted of six defeats in eleven Serie A games.

And now, Calciomaercato claims that Paolo Maldini the club’s technical director, Zvonomir Boban the Chief of Football at the club, and sporting director Ricky Massara have turned their attentions towards Real Madrid once again after signing Theo Hernandez from them for €20million in the summer.

According to the Italian news agency, Vinicius and Brahim Diaz are the subjects of the Rossoneri‘s interest.

Vinicius moved to Real Madrid last year for a reported fee of €45million and Diaz joined them later, in 2019 January on a €17million move. However, both players have not yet managed to establish themselves as regular first-team players although they both had arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu with a great deal of hype.