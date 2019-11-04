William Saliba joined Premier League side Arsenal only in July – however, he has already found himself in manager Zinedine Zidane’s wishlist at Real Madrid.

Reports claim that Zidane has asked Real Madrid’s board to allow him to sign the 18-year-old centre-back as a potential replacement for Raphael Varane.

According to Defensa Central, as reported via Express, Saliba, AS Monaco’s Benoit Badiashile and Olympique Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara are said to be the top names in the Frenchman’s list of targets, as Varane apparently ponders a move abroad to further his career.

The English news agency further adds that Zidane is said to have personally requested the Real Madrid board that all three players mentioned above are monitored as potential signings for the future.

Saliba began his senior footballing career with Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne in the 2018-19 season, and on 26 July 2019, Arsenal announced his signing.

He was then allowed to go back to Saint-Etienne on a season-long loan transfer, but is expected to make a return to the Gunners in 2020-21, where he has been tipped to become a key cog in Unai Emery’s side.

Earlier in the summer, Real Madrid were actually linked with the youngster before Emery secured his signature. Express claims that Los Blancos then signed Eder Militao from Benfica, as an alternative to the France U-20 star.

But it now looks like they will be able to sign him before the next season after all, with Zidane keenly tracking his progress over the past few days.