Reports: Liverpool star emerges as top target for China, MLS

Liverpool may be flying high in the Premier League this season, but the January transfer window could see them lose some of their fringe players because of a clear lack of playing time. One of them might well end up either in China or Major League Soccer (MLS).

The Telegraph are reporting that Adam Lallana might be one of the players that could move abroad, considering his contract at Liverpool ends in the summer.

With that being the case, the club might wish to cash in while they can and sell him in January, with either MLS or the Chinese Super League the two likely destinations.

This rumour is given more weight by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp himself, who refused to accept that Lallana will be offered a new deal at Anfield.

“I don’t know exactly what will happen in May, for anybody by the way, but the best thing a footballer can do when you have the opportunity is play well and that’s what Adam is doing,” Klopp said.

“Now is the second time in a row, when he came on against [Manchester] United he was good.

“After a long time he had with some injuries here and there, he is in outstanding shape physically. That’s the most important thing for a career and all the rest, we will see.”