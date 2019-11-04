Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe was close to joining Real Madrid from AS Monaco in 2017, according to the club’s former Vice President Vadim Vasilyev.

Vasilyev further revealed that the young Frenchman did not make the switch to Los Blancos back then, as he felt that was too early for him to leave his own home country in pursuit of new challenges elsewhere.

Speaking on Telefoot, he admitted that he would have rather sold Mbappe to Real Madrid than PSG, as it would eliminate further competition his team would face in the Ligue 1, from the 20-year-old.

However, things did not turn out as expected, and the then-future World Champion left for Paris, initially on a loan move in 2017 before signing with them on a permanent deal, a year later.

“Why did he not sign at Real Madrid? He told me: ‘Vadim, I think it’s too early’,” Vasilyev said.

“‘I’m Parisian, I do not want to leave my country like that, I want to become a great player here’.”

“I told him, ‘Kylian, you’re right’. He wants to win. And of course, the Champions League must be won for a player like that. If he wins it with Paris, it’s better.”

According to the 54-year-old, that was how Mbappe decided to snub Los Blancos – although he is expected to make the switch to the La Liga giants next summer.

