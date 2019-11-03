During the post-match press conference after Manchester United’s embarrassing loss in the Premier League against AFC Bournemouth, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dropped a major hint on the club’s transfer policy during the upcoming January transfer window.

The Norwegian insisted that he is happy with his current playing squad, and explained that he will not be “rushing” to make signings when the transfer window reopens for the winter.

“To win games you need to score goals and I’m sure Anthony [Martial] and Marcus [Rashford] are going to get their share of goals,” he said, before adding:

“But we’ve got loads of players here in the squad who could create more.”

“It’s not just looking outside [in the transfer market], we have to do with what we have.”

“I thought the front four looked promising but flattered to deceive a little bit today,” the 46-year-old further explained, before concluding:

“It looked like we could create chances but we just didn’t have the last pass or the last finish and that’s something we need to improve on.”

Manchester United are currently at eighth place on the Premier League table, with just 13 points from 11 games (three wins, four draws, four defeats).

Their next league match is against Brighton and Hove Albion, on Sunday, 10th November.

Quotes via Express.