Reports: Jose Mourinho plotting Manchester United transfer raid amidst Arsenal, Real Madrid interest

According to reports, Jose Mourinho is being targeted by both Real Madrid and Arsenal – and meanwhile, the Portuguese boss is keen to sign Manchester United’s Eric Bailly irrespective of which club he joins.

It is Don Balon that reports that Mourinho is close to taking up managerial duties once again, nearly a year after Manchester United sacked him unceremoniously, in December 2018. It was Mourinho who signed Bailly at United in 2016, for a reported transfer fee of €38million.

Since then, the 25-year-old has made 74 appearances for the club, and also lifted the Europa League, English League Cup and the English Super Cup in 2017.

Don Balon claims that Mourinho still belives in Bailly’s abilities despite the latter’s career failing to take off at Old Trafford. According to the Spanish news agency, the Ivorian’s only problem is his recurring set of injuries, which make him inconsistent while playing.

Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday, it was reported that “The Special One” had lunch with Raul Sanllehi, the head of football operations at Arsenal – it indicated that he was close to joining the Gunners as their current manager Unai Emery is on the verge of getting sacked.

On Saturday, Arsenal succumbed to a disappointing 1-1 draw in the Premier League against Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Emery is expected to be relieved of his duties at the Emirates, in the weeks to come.